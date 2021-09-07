Manuel, David Lewis
April 8, 1936 - September 2, 2021
MADISON – Master Chief Petty Officer David Lewis Manuel, USCG, retired, 85, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.
Mr. Manuel was born on April 8, 1936 in Rockingham County to the late Fred Day Manuel and Claudia White Manuel. Mr. Manuel served his country honorably for twenty years in the United States Coast Guard. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to hunt and fish. David never met a stranger and was loved by all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Richardson Manuel; daughter, Kathy Manuel; brothers, Fred Manuel and Franklin Manuel and sister, Lula Mae Korn.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Renee Manuel and Derek Vernon; son and daughter-in-law, David Lewis Manuel, Jr. and Susan Manuel; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hill (P.J. Foley), Kristin Hill (Bradley Hylton), Kela Hill (Michael Atwood) and Stephen Stidman; great-grandchildren, Hunter Cochran, Brandon Barley, Ivy Cochran, Dixie Stidam, Havana Hylton, Chevelle Foley, Jaala Hylton, Chloe Carter and Xander Atwood; sisters, Shirley Hennis (John), Betty Neal and Etta Webster and several extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 7, 2021.