Minnich, David Richard
1959 - 2021
Beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother and son, David Richard Minnich passed away March 16, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Dave was 61 and spent his life in the construction and over the road trucking industry, recognized as knowledgeable, experienced and accomplished in both fields. He retired from LJ Rogers Trucking and was a constant presence over the CB, mentoring and keeping others aware. He always looked out for others professionally and personally.
Dave's life will be celebrated on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born in Ohio to the late Donald Eugene and Winnfred Wyrick Minnich, who survives him. In 1987, he and the love of his life for 43 years, Donna Padgett Minnich, moved from Ohio to make Greensboro their home. Trucking was a perfect fit for Dave as he loved to travel and often took Donna or one of his kids along with him, but even if they couldn't join him, he kept in touch with them every day, as their welfare and happiness was his first priority. He is described as a caring and decent man who put others before himself, a jokester who loved to make others laugh and an indulgent grandfather. His Harley street glide was his other passion and he and Donna participated in numerous benefit rides.
Dave is survived by his mother, Winnfred Wyrick Minnich of Springfield, OH; his loving and supportive wife, Donna Minnich of Staley, NC; children, Duane and Traci Padgett of Stokesdale, NC, Shawn Padgett Minnich of Staley, Brian and Kelly Minnich of Liberty, NC and Jessica and Ricky Sanchez of Columbus GA; siblings, Donald and Rebecca Minnich, Jr., Darryl and Gina Minnich, both of Springfield, OH and Doug and Rhonda Minnich of Vandalia, OH; grandchildren, Alexis Padgett, Ryan Padgett, Bryson Minnich, Justin, Skyler and Marianna Sanchez, Connor Ramsey and Sean Sasser; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. In addition to his father, preceding him in death was his twin brother, Daniel Minnich.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.