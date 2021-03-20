DAD I will never eva Eva Eva forget you,and will always have you barking in my ear when I mess up or do things wrong.i will forever love you and cherish all the time we had together and that was from daylight to dark bc you continued to let me live with you and mom even though I was grown.even though we bumped heads and argued you'll be one of the best roommate's a guy/son could ever have.so fly high with God now dad.no more pain suffering or worrying about things.peace is upon you now it's time for u to rest.Duane me Brian Jessica and the grandkids got mom and your lovely wife.thank you dad you'll always be #1......

Shawn R. Padgett-Minnich March 20, 2021