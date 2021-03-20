Menu
David Richard Minnich
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Minnich, David Richard

1959 - 2021

Beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother and son, David Richard Minnich passed away March 16, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Dave was 61 and spent his life in the construction and over the road trucking industry, recognized as knowledgeable, experienced and accomplished in both fields. He retired from LJ Rogers Trucking and was a constant presence over the CB, mentoring and keeping others aware. He always looked out for others professionally and personally.

Dave's life will be celebrated on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

He was born in Ohio to the late Donald Eugene and Winnfred Wyrick Minnich, who survives him. In 1987, he and the love of his life for 43 years, Donna Padgett Minnich, moved from Ohio to make Greensboro their home. Trucking was a perfect fit for Dave as he loved to travel and often took Donna or one of his kids along with him, but even if they couldn't join him, he kept in touch with them every day, as their welfare and happiness was his first priority. He is described as a caring and decent man who put others before himself, a jokester who loved to make others laugh and an indulgent grandfather. His Harley street glide was his other passion and he and Donna participated in numerous benefit rides.

Dave is survived by his mother, Winnfred Wyrick Minnich of Springfield, OH; his loving and supportive wife, Donna Minnich of Staley, NC; children, Duane and Traci Padgett of Stokesdale, NC, Shawn Padgett Minnich of Staley, Brian and Kelly Minnich of Liberty, NC and Jessica and Ricky Sanchez of Columbus GA; siblings, Donald and Rebecca Minnich, Jr., Darryl and Gina Minnich, both of Springfield, OH and Doug and Rhonda Minnich of Vandalia, OH; grandchildren, Alexis Padgett, Ryan Padgett, Bryson Minnich, Justin, Skyler and Marianna Sanchez, Connor Ramsey and Sean Sasser; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. In addition to his father, preceding him in death was his twin brother, Daniel Minnich.

Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
DAD I will never eva Eva Eva forget you,and will always have you barking in my ear when I mess up or do things wrong.i will forever love you and cherish all the time we had together and that was from daylight to dark bc you continued to let me live with you and mom even though I was grown.even though we bumped heads and argued you'll be one of the best roommate's a guy/son could ever have.so fly high with God now dad.no more pain suffering or worrying about things.peace is upon you now it's time for u to rest.Duane me Brian Jessica and the grandkids got mom and your lovely wife.thank you dad you'll always be #1......
Shawn R. Padgett-Minnich
March 20, 2021
I will always love you no matter where you are I will see you soon kiss and hugs wish I could hold you
Donna M Minnich
March 20, 2021
