Packard, David Alan
September 12, 1949 - March 6, 2021
Greensboro, NC - Mr. David Alan Packard passed quietly from this earth on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the age of 71 after several long illnesses. David was predeceased by his mother, Theresa Chaisson Packard LeBlanc, his father, Carl Edward Packard, Sr., and older brother, Carl Edward Packard, Jr. David was born in Rumford, Maine on September 12, 1949. He joined the US Army in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam, where he served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. His family moved to Connecticut during this time. His brother Carl was also in Vietnam and was killed in action there. David returned to Connecticut with his brother's body. He worked in HVAC most of his adult life and retired to North Carolina in 2005 with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Yaconiello Packard; his daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Jeremy Everlith of Monroe, CT; his son, Carl Packard of East Hartford, CT; two grandsons, Jeremy Everlith, Jr. and Noah Everlith; a granddaughter, Hailey Packard; four sisters, Marie Chabot of Maine, Gloria Cole of CT, Anna Smith and her husband, Rich of CT, Jan Truitt and her husband, Rich of Florida; half-brother, Robert LeBlanc and wife, Joyce of Maine; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend, NC. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Danny Royall and Chaplain Richard Hackler of the Elkin VFW Post 7794. Full military honors by Yadkin VFW Post 10346 will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to either your local Humane Society or to a local animal rescue. Gentry Family Funeral Service of East Bend is serving the Packard family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of East Bend
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.