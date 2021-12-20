Richardson, David J.
August 12, 1931 - December 18, 2021
David J. Richardson, 90, of Greensboro, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
David was born in Asheville, NC and moved to Greensboro in 2001. He was a graduate of Nyack College. David retired in 1985 from the Buncombe County School system after a thirty-year teaching profession. He was also an ordained minister and preached frequently in the smaller mountain churches as well as his home church in Asheville.
As if teaching and preaching were not enough, David was also a master carpenter. From building cabinets to plumbing to electrical work, he could do it all. Since moving to Greensboro, being busy as a full-time handyman gave him great joy.
David enjoyed working with his hands and had a love for gardening. His family was precious to him, and his grandchildren were the light of his life. His love for Jesus, however, was the greatest joy in his life.
David was preceded in death by four siblings, his wife of 50 years, Ann Forrester Richardson, and a grandson, Nicholas Richardson. Surviving are his two sons, Keith Richardson (Martitia "Marty") and Stephen Richardson (Lisa), three grandchildren, Stephen Richardson, Megan Richardson and Brandon Richardson and one great-grandchild, Lorelei Mahalak.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Authoracare, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
A memorial service will be held at Forbis and Dick, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro NC, on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm.
Online condolences and tributes may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2021.