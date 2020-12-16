Menu
David A. Shaw
1950 - 2020
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Shaw, David A.

November 28, 1950 - December 13, 2020

GREENSBORO – David A. Shaw, age 70, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in the early hours of December 13, 2020. The family will receive visitors at a celebration of life reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

David was born in Greensburgh, PA to the late William Thomas Shaw and Irene Ruth Blanda Shaw. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force and received his bachelor's degree from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, David is also predeceased by his brother, William T. Shaw, and his son, Patrick T. Shaw.

Those who are left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael D. Shaw; sister, Judith A. Shaw; mother of Michael, Linda T. Shaw, brother of Michael, Matthew R. Turnbull and daughter-in-law, Anna M. Shaw.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
