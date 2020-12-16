Shaw, David A.
November 28, 1950 - December 13, 2020
GREENSBORO – David A. Shaw, age 70, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in the early hours of December 13, 2020. The family will receive visitors at a celebration of life reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
David was born in Greensburgh, PA to the late William Thomas Shaw and Irene Ruth Blanda Shaw. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force and received his bachelor's degree from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, David is also predeceased by his brother, William T. Shaw, and his son, Patrick T. Shaw.
Those who are left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael D. Shaw; sister, Judith A. Shaw; mother of Michael, Linda T. Shaw, brother of Michael, Matthew R. Turnbull and daughter-in-law, Anna M. Shaw.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.