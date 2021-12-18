Menu
David Wayne Stephens
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Stephens, David Wayne

August 17, 1942 - December 15, 2021

David Wayne Stephens (Wayne) passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021. Forbis and Dick is handling cremation, and a memorial service is being scheduled for early 2022.

Upon graduation from Guilford High School, Wayne joined the military. He was a proud USAF, veteran having served in Spain, Alaska, and California during his tenure. Upon completion of USAF duties, Wayne obtained his degree from Davidson County Community College before eventually completing a lengthy career with Yellow Freight Lines.

In retirement, Wayne enjoyed traveling and was a dedicated caregiver and visitor to church members and neighbors in need of company, bringing joy and comfort to those he visited. He was a bluegrass music fan and often shared his harmonica-playing with others.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Lula Stephens.

Wayne is survived by his loving partner, Carol Gennett of Greensboro and her daughter, Michelle Gauffreau (Stuart) and family; brothers, Larry Stephens (Brenda) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jerry Stephens (Patty) of Cypress, CA. Wayne is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and their families, including Brad Stephens (Lori), Jason Johnson (Patricia), Beth Lohmeyer (Brian), Susan Davis (Matt), Lynn Pocock (Don), Tiffany Wilson (Jason), Melissa Robinson (Erik), and special family friend, Gerald Pegram.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family, and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up with Wayne, Larry & Jerry and his Parents. His moma Lula was my sunday school teacher. Wayne and Larry would play their instruments (Harmonica and Guitar) together and sing at Hickory Grove UMC. I have so many Wonderful memories of Wayne and his family. I will miss his Wonderful Hugs. Uplifting Carol and the Stephen's family in Prayer during this difficult time
Kathy Crouse Johnson
January 11, 2022
I grew up with the Stephens family next door. They seemed more like family than neighbors. Wayne seemed more like a big brother. My heart is with Carol and the family. God speed, Wayne.
Kitty
Friend
January 10, 2022
I left an email with Carol when I heard this shocking, sad news!!! Praying for Carol and the family!!!! Wayne was such a wonderful friend.
Jane Bowie
Friend
January 10, 2022
Carol, Don and I are saddened to hear of Wayne's sudden passing. We always enjoyed our neighborhood talks. He was such a kind and gentle man. He will be missed.
Phyllis Kranz
December 21, 2021
I shall miss you, my friend, and bluegrass music nights at Prissy Polly´s won´t be the same without you. Forevermore free.
Marion Collins
Friend
December 18, 2021
