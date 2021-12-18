Stephens, David Wayne
August 17, 1942 - December 15, 2021
David Wayne Stephens (Wayne) passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021. Forbis and Dick is handling cremation, and a memorial service is being scheduled for early 2022.
Upon graduation from Guilford High School, Wayne joined the military. He was a proud USAF, veteran having served in Spain, Alaska, and California during his tenure. Upon completion of USAF duties, Wayne obtained his degree from Davidson County Community College before eventually completing a lengthy career with Yellow Freight Lines.
In retirement, Wayne enjoyed traveling and was a dedicated caregiver and visitor to church members and neighbors in need of company, bringing joy and comfort to those he visited. He was a bluegrass music fan and often shared his harmonica-playing with others.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Lula Stephens.
Wayne is survived by his loving partner, Carol Gennett of Greensboro and her daughter, Michelle Gauffreau (Stuart) and family; brothers, Larry Stephens (Brenda) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jerry Stephens (Patty) of Cypress, CA. Wayne is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and their families, including Brad Stephens (Lori), Jason Johnson (Patricia), Beth Lohmeyer (Brian), Susan Davis (Matt), Lynn Pocock (Don), Tiffany Wilson (Jason), Melissa Robinson (Erik), and special family friend, Gerald Pegram.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family, and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2021.