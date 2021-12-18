I grew up with Wayne, Larry & Jerry and his Parents. His moma Lula was my sunday school teacher. Wayne and Larry would play their instruments (Harmonica and Guitar) together and sing at Hickory Grove UMC. I have so many Wonderful memories of Wayne and his family. I will miss his Wonderful Hugs. Uplifting Carol and the Stephen's family in Prayer during this difficult time

Kathy Crouse Johnson January 11, 2022