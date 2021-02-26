Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
4 Entries
David and I worked together at Harris Teeter. He was a friendly and hard working individual. He always engaged me in conversation about church and community events. I enjoyed talking with him whenever our paths crossed. Continue to Rest in Peace, David. You will be remembered as one who was Blessed to be a Blessing!
Frances Thompson
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
David was a kind gentle humble person. He now sits on high with our Almighty Father
Delores Timmons and family Timmons
Friend
March 6, 2021
Our prayers are with you,David was like family,Arnold's buddy.We love you.
Gloria Wright
February 27, 2021
David was very much the gentleman. He was a member of our adult Sunday School class and although he was somewhat reserved and quiet he took great pleasure in the weekly lessons. He also enjoyed the fellowship. We loved David and will miss him when our church opens back up. Rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to the family for their loss.