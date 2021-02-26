Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Thornton
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
David Thornton

Greensboro — David Thornton, 60, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Public viewing will be held on Friday, February 26 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. from 12 to 5 p.m.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
David and I worked together at Harris Teeter. He was a friendly and hard working individual. He always engaged me in conversation about church and community events. I enjoyed talking with him whenever our paths crossed. Continue to Rest in Peace, David. You will be remembered as one who was Blessed to be a Blessing!
Frances Thompson
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
David was a kind gentle humble person. He now sits on high with our Almighty Father
Delores Timmons and family Timmons
Friend
March 6, 2021
Our prayers are with you,David was like family,Arnold's buddy.We love you.
Gloria Wright
February 27, 2021
David was very much the gentleman. He was a member of our adult Sunday School class and although he was somewhat reserved and quiet he took great pleasure in the weekly lessons. He also enjoyed the fellowship. We loved David and will miss him when our church opens back up. Rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to the family for their loss.
Michael and Linda Walker
Friend
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results