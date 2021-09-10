Watson, David
July 5, 1959 - August 26, 2021
On July 5, 1959, in Greensboro, North Carolina, David Bryant Watson was born to the proud parents Margaret Watson Hardy and Paul David Hawkins.
He accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized at St. James Baptist Church by the late Prince Edward Graves.
After graduation from Ben L. Smith High School in 1977, he enlisted into the US Army. After serving three years in the Army he decided to pursue his college degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). In 1984 he graduated from UNCG with a bachelor of arts in history.
David re-enlisted back into the Army as active duty status in September 1984 until August 1992, during which time he earned rank badge of captain 0-3. In August 1992 to July 2010, Captain David B. Watson joined the Army Reserve and earned rank badge of major 0-4.
David relocated to Houston, Texas in 1992. In December 1998 he graduated from Texas Southern University with a master of science in health education. After staying in Texas, David united with Lakewood Church with Pastor Joel Osteen where he was a devoted servant, usher, and the sign language interpreter.
In July 1993, David was employed with the Houston Department of Health and Human Services (HDHHS), where he served 28 years educating the community on prevention methods to decrease the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
He began with HDHHS as a senior public health investigator. For three years he ran the department's mobile screening unit; another three, he was manager of the Medical Center Clinic, and the next three years he was the community involvement coordinator. At his demise he was the Mobile Clinic supervisor.
He was passionate about his job; he had a big heart and enjoyed working late hours to find new ways to better help his clients. David loved weight training, jogging, gardening, cooking, and reading. David departed his life on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Sugar Land, Texas at Chi St. Luke's Health Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul David Hawkins, sister, Sharon Watson Peeler, brother, Gerald Watson, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish memories of him are: his loving mother Margaret Watson Hardy of Greensboro, North Carolina; one sister, Yvette Watson White; 4 nieces, Tasha Peeler, Chimeaka W. Greenwood (Melvin), Tonya Peeler Dower (Matt), and Crystal White; 3 nephews, Benji White, Darian White, and Michael Peeler; 3 aunts, Elizabeth McDougal, Evelyn Hicks, and Betty Stephens; 2 uncles, Alford Watson (Marian) and Lorenzo Watson; and a host of cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of family and friends. David will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
There will a funeral service held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Tabernacle of Praise Deliverance Church, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave, Greensboro, NC. The family will receive family and friends at the church Saturday 30 minutes prior to the service.
Burial will be held at the VA Salisbury National Cemetery.
.
Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of the service.
