Davie "David" Johnson



Greensboro — Davie "David" Johnson, 59, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday at Amos Grove cemetery, Starmount Rd., Liberty. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.