Gailey, Deborah Tinnin
July 19, 1952 - September 28, 2021
Deborah Tinnin Gailey, 69, of Rock Spring Drive, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home.
There will be a private cryptside service Friday, October 1, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Marvin Patterson officiating.
Deborah was born in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katie Tinnin. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company with over 19 years of service. Throughout her life, Deborah always enjoyed shopping, caring for her animals, watching butterflies and she especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Christopher Barker; granddaughter Ashley Brown; and sister Connie Faye Tinnin.
Deborah is survived by her husband Darryl Gailey of the home; son Shane Barker; grandchildren Trey Barker and Austin Barker; brother Tommy Tinnin and wife Barbara.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.