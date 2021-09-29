Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah Tinnin Gailey
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Gailey, Deborah Tinnin

July 19, 1952 - September 28, 2021

Deborah Tinnin Gailey, 69, of Rock Spring Drive, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home.

There will be a private cryptside service Friday, October 1, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Marvin Patterson officiating.

Deborah was born in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katie Tinnin. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company with over 19 years of service. Throughout her life, Deborah always enjoyed shopping, caring for her animals, watching butterflies and she especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Christopher Barker; granddaughter Ashley Brown; and sister Connie Faye Tinnin.

Deborah is survived by her husband Darryl Gailey of the home; son Shane Barker; grandchildren Trey Barker and Austin Barker; brother Tommy Tinnin and wife Barbara.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tommy, prayers for you and your family.
Scott Vernon
Other
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results