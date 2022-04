Deborah "Deb" Mai (Luebben) Smith



Salem, MO — Deborah "Deb" Mai (Luebben) Smith, 68, died Thursday, July 1, 2021. Funeral Services: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel and will be live-streamed on the Wilson Mortuary Facebook Page. Burial to follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Waynesville, Missouri. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.