I have known Debbie for many years. I knew her was she was married to Sam, and when Al was born. I waited on the family at a little restaurant not even a mile from her house. When I started cutting hair, she started coming to me. It didn't take long for us to become friends. I went to Debbie and Robert's wedding. She loved her family very much. I knew stories about each one. Avery and Riley was what she lived for. She said they would come every other weekend, she and Robert thought they belonged to them. She talked about her Mom and her 2 brothers that died. I would always tell her that her Mom spoiled her. In the last couple of years, she and Robert's health declined. She would call for Robert but she did not feel like coming. Her last conversation with me, she called and said that Robert had died. We talked for a while, I told her if she needed me for anything, to let her know. Her heat was broken because of Robert's death but she talked about her Mom, Al, Lana, and the twins as always. If I could say one thing about Debbie is that she loved her family. They were her heart. She will be missed. Prayers to her Mom, Dad, Son, Lana, Dylan, and those precious girls, Riley and Avery.

Lorrie Gerringer Hancock Friend June 24, 2021