Deborah Rawls Wray
Wray, Deborah Rawls

Deborah Rawls Wray, daughter of Jim and Jean Rawls, passed away June 2, 2021 at Moses Cone from COVID.

She was born July 14, 1956.

She graduated from S-E High School and attended UNCG School of Nursing.

She is survived by one son, Alton D. Dunevant, two granddaughters, Avery Nichole Dunevant and Riley Shay Dunevant.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wray; two brothers, Al Rawls and Odell Conner.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
BONNIE AND I ARE SENDING ALL OUR LOVE FROM OUR HEARTS,THOUGHTS,AND PRAYERS TO ALL,DEBORAH'S FAMILIES AND FRIENDS ! GOD BLESS YOU ALL ! LOVE, BONNIE AND JAY !
BONNIE AND JAMES KIRKMAN(I,JAMES WAS A FELLOW CLASSMATE OF 1974 )
School
June 24, 2021
I have known Debbie for many years. I knew her was she was married to Sam, and when Al was born. I waited on the family at a little restaurant not even a mile from her house. When I started cutting hair, she started coming to me. It didn't take long for us to become friends. I went to Debbie and Robert's wedding. She loved her family very much. I knew stories about each one. Avery and Riley was what she lived for. She said they would come every other weekend, she and Robert thought they belonged to them. She talked about her Mom and her 2 brothers that died. I would always tell her that her Mom spoiled her. In the last couple of years, she and Robert's health declined. She would call for Robert but she did not feel like coming. Her last conversation with me, she called and said that Robert had died. We talked for a while, I told her if she needed me for anything, to let her know. Her heat was broken because of Robert's death but she talked about her Mom, Al, Lana, and the twins as always. If I could say one thing about Debbie is that she loved her family. They were her heart. She will be missed. Prayers to her Mom, Dad, Son, Lana, Dylan, and those precious girls, Riley and Avery.
Lorrie Gerringer Hancock
Friend
June 24, 2021
Debbie was my mother in law & my girls grandmother. She was an amazing person & will always be missed.
Lana Dunevant
Family
June 24, 2021
