Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Deborah M. Wrenn
Pleasant Garden — Deborah M. Wrenn, 61, died Saturday, September 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2021.
Debbie you will be missed greatly, I will miss you cheering for your TARHEELS and fuss at me about work, as I am a DUKE fan.
Jeannine Dodd
October 5, 2021
I am praying for your sweet family today and in the coming days. Debbie was always so proud of her children and all of their achievements and accomplishments!
Linda Kelly
Friend
September 28, 2021
Gary, I am so sorry to hear about your loss of Debbie. Robert and I enjoyed hanging out with you two in our younger days. Debbie was so fun to know and be around. Always a smiling face and lively spirit. I am travelling and cannot be there but please know that I am praying for your family, for your comfort and peace.
Shirley Hanson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Deborah Harris Barnes
September 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to Debbies family... I worked with Debbie at GCS. So very sorry!
Susie Jones
Work
September 27, 2021
My heart goes out to Debbie's Family. Praying that God sees you thru this hard time and future days. I've known her for years from The schools and She will be missed. Rest Peaceful my Friend.