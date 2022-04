Delafayette Crosby



Greensboro — Delafayette Crosby, 68, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Monday, January 10 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11:30 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Cemetery. Viewing today from 1 until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.