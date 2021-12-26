Waegerle, Delores 'Dee'
August 14, 1932 - December 21, 2021
Dee Waegerle, 89, passed away at home, Spring Arbor Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 21st.
A memorial service to celebrate Dee's life will be held at 1:00 on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd. Greensboro. Friend and Pastor Veranita Alvord will be officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Dee was born in Buffalo, NY and met her husband Edwin 'Ed' Waegerle at a Church Taffy Pull. They stuck together for 58 years until his passing in 2010. Together they raised 5 children, Karen, Kevin, Susan, Kenneth and Steven. They opened their home and their hearts to more than 80 foster children in Erie County, New York and Guilford County after moving here in 1973. They also adopted a foster child, our brother, Gordon.
Dee and Ed were always active in church life, First Lutheran-Greensboro, Christ Lutheran-Greensboro and after retiring, Lake Brandt Baptist-Greensboro. When Dee and Ed retired, they went into ministry crisscrossing the country in their RV with a group called SOWERS – Servants On Wheels Ever Ready; teaching children's programs and performing handyman tasks at Christian centers where they were able to touch hundreds, even thousands of your brothers and sisters with humble hearts and the love of Christ. They settled down in Vero Beach, FL and continued serving a local youth camp, hosting prayer groups and welcoming visiting SOWER teams. Dee had a heart filled with joy and a legacy including 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and more on the way.
After Ed's passing in 2010, Dee married a close family friend, Leroy Sponholz and the family grew again including Craig, Jeffrey and Eric. They resided in Frost Proof, FL for a few years and then back to Greensboro. They settled in at Spring Arbor, Leroy passed in 2020. Dee continued in her ministries leading bible studies and as the Resident Ambassador, welcoming new residents to Spring Arbor, helping them to feel at home in their new surroundings. Her prayer and study continued all her days. As the family gathered around and prayed for her last Sunday, she prayed a blessing over each of us, closing with the Lord's Prayer whispered through tired lips. She left us 2 days later.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating/supporting your local Hospice, your local Children's Ministry program or the national SOWER Ministry (sowerministry.org
).
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.