Dee was my Aunt, my mothers youngest sister, but I felt she was more like a Sister to me. We shared so much of our lives together. Our children grew up together. We vacationed several times. I visited with my son Fred, she was his Godmother on Thursday, we prayed with her and she was happy to see. So glad we had some time together. Dee was a loving person with a BIG Heart, and everyone loved and respected her. She made a room light up with her personality. Dee I love you and will miss you greatly.

Beverly Lombard December 28, 2021