Greensboro — Denice Marion, 57, died Thursday, December 16, 2021. Viewing today from 1 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave. Celebration of life on Thursday, December 30 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
Thank you for all the blessings and words of wisdom you shared with the families you ministered to through the Pathways support group. Many lives were impacted by your kind spirit and love of the Lord. You will always be remembered. Rest from your labors until we meet again. Your sister in Christ, Rev. Tracey