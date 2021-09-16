Menu
Denise Barnes
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Barnes, Denise

GREENSBORO - Denise Marlene Johnson Barnes, 65, passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 8, 1955.

She was a homemaker and loved sewing.

Survivors include spouse, William B. Barnes; son, Sayquan P. Barnes; foster daughter, Parris Baldwin; grandchildren, Sayquan Pulley, Jr. and LaParrish Pouncey; sister, Phyliss Askew; special aunt, Maxine Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service and viewing will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, NC
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
