I want to express my deepest sympathy to Unita, Willie, and Linda at the passing of my dear Denise. You guys know how I felt about Denise and you also know how heartbroken I am at her home going but I know that earth holds no sorrow that heaven can't heal and the sunshine of joy will return soon but for now, hold to Gods unchanging hand. God bless you and your extended family.

Rev. Terence A. (Tony) Farrar March 24, 2021