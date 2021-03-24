I´m so sorry to hear about Denise. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Pamela Rich
March 27, 2021
Sending our condolences and praying you find strength, peace and comfort in the the midst of your grief. Denise had such a kindred spirit and a beautiful smile. She will be missed, but not forgotten.
Emma Simmons and Family
March 25, 2021
The Smith Family:
You all are in my thoughts and prayers, at this time, and certainly during the days ahead. Continue to lift your eyes up to the hills from which comes your help - Jesus Christ our Lord!
Mary Rudd Scales
March 25, 2021
Smith family, love is a bond that death cannot sever. We remember and mourn with you at the passing of your beautiful spirited sister. She will be missed. We will continue to pray for comfort in your time of sorrow. Matthew 5:4 tell us "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted ."
Felix and Minnie Vanstory Jr
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Clarence Wright
March 25, 2021
Smith Family, I am so sorry about the passing of your love one, my Friend/Sister Denise, every time we would see one another she always had the most loving and genuine Smile. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. May God give you all the strength to go through these times of mourning.
I love you
Mitch Jones
Mitchell Jones
March 25, 2021
RIHP
Pamela Little
March 25, 2021
Sad to hear about Denise, you all are like our family to us. She will surely will be missed.We Will keep you all in our prayers. God Grace and Mercy to You All.
Teresa Farrar
March 24, 2021
I want to express my deepest sympathy to Unita, Willie, and Linda at the passing of my dear Denise. You guys know how I felt about Denise and you also know how heartbroken I am at her home going but I know that earth holds no sorrow that heaven can't heal and the sunshine of joy will return soon but for now, hold to Gods unchanging hand. God bless you and your extended family.
Rev. Terence A. (Tony) Farrar
March 24, 2021
My heart goes out to the family. Special hugs to my niece Dashanna and Zyonna.