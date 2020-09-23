Kallam, Sr., Dennis James
March 5, 1955 - September 19, 2020
RANDLEMAN - On Saturday, September 19, 2020 Dennis James Kallam, Sr., 65, passed at his home to join his wife in their heavenly home.
Dennis was born on March 5, 1955 in Reidsville to the late James "Thomas" and Ruth Kallam. He grew up in Madison, North Carolina and moved to Cedar Square after marrying Judy. He was a member of Cedar Square Friends where he was active in the Quaker Men and always showed up early to claim his spot on the back row. Dennis and Judy began line dancing and shagging when their children moved off to college and the joy dancing brought him continued after her passing. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and loved his resident grandcat, Banks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Davis Kallam and his parents, James "Thomas" and Ruth Kallam.
Dennis is survived by his children, Dennis Kallam Jr. (Holly), Kimberly Trask (Adam), Taft Kallam (Erin), and Katherine Kallam. His grandchildren include Gracie, Garrett, Ethan, Noah, Kallam, and Laken. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy Knight (Bill); and his many friends and extended family that were very special to him.
A graveside service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Cedar Square Friends Meeting Cemetery by Pastor Michael Fulp Jr. Masks and distancing are encouraged during the service.
The family will speak to friends at the cemetery following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Dennis' tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Cedar Square Friends Meeting, Quaker Men, 7546 Harlow Road, Archdale, NC 27263.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.