Richmond, Dennis Leroy



Mr. Dennis Leroy Richmond, son of the late James Monroe Richmond and Betty Thompson Richmond, was born on June 19, 1944 in Mebane, North Carolina. He entered into eternal rest on September 25, 2020. Dennis graduated from James Benson Dudley High School in 1964. He was inducted in the Army on July 29, 1965 and was stationed in Germany. He worked in the motor pool as a diesel mechanic and was a sharpshooter. He received a honorary discharge from the Army, awarded a mechanics badge, Good Conduct medal and a National Defense Service medal. After the military, he was employed with Talley Machinery Company for over 35 years until he retired in 2006. Dennis, affectionately known as "Dinky," was a caring person, avid photographer and had words of wisdom for everyone.



He married his high school sweetheart, Maggie Coppedge on June 20, 1965, to this union three daughters were born.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Garry Eugene Richmond, William Edward Richmond, and Monroe Richmond Jr.



He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Maggie Coppedge Richmond; three daughters, Ramona Shea Richmond, Grace Milko Smith (Reginald) and Damaris Arlinda Richmond, all of Greensboro, North Carolina; three sisters, Edna Richmond of Greensboro, North Carolina, Betty Jean Garner of Stoneville, North Carolina and Cora VanHook of Mebane, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Bertha Livington (Alex), Elizabeth Coppedge of Greensboro, North Carolina and one brother-in-law, Charlie Coppedge (Brenda) of Spring Lake, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren, Tanae, Robbyn, Rufus, Jamane, Jamaris, Kamaris, Semaj, Tariq, RJ, Lamaris and Myracle; four great-grandchildren, LaNiya, Jaden, Malik and McKenzie; a special cousin, Ernest "Pinky" Poole, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.

