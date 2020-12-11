Liggins, Dennis



Dennis Liggins, 86, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Elmhurst Extended Care Facility.



He was the longtime companion of Evelyn Andrade and the husband of the late Jeanine (Osborne) Liggins.



Born in Mebane, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Samuel and Hattie (Jones) Liggins. Mr. Liggins worked for General Electric before he retired and was also the owner of Dennis' Lounge. He was a Navy veteran. He also ran a bowling league and a softball team under the name Dennis' Lounge. In the 1980's, when gangs from all parts of Providence were at the height of violence, he had meetings at Dennis' Lounge to try to squash the problems and stop the violence, with the police, Mayor and other leaders of the community along with leaders of all gangs. He was well respected by all leaders of the community. He also formed an organization called Concerned Citizens for a Better Community to help all Providence citizens. The organization brought a successfully-run carnival to Providence for the Central High School field. With money raised through the organization, he had barbecues in the summer that gave free food to children. He also had Halloween parties with games and prizes so they could celebrate the holiday safely. At Christmas time he would have Santa Claus come to the Dennis' Lounge and give all the children gifts along with a buffet. He was known to all as Mr. D.



Besides Evelyn, he leaves three sons, Dennis Liggins, Jr., Jeffrey Liggins and Michael Liggins, 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Ricky Liggins, June Liggins and Dulane Ratliff and brother of the late Audrey Jarrell, Beatrice Howard, Helen Howard, Francis Liggins, Gadie Liggins, Nancy Liggins, Horace Liggins, Herman Liggins, Billy Liggins, Lofton Liggins, Melvin Liggins and Will Liggins. He was a wonderful loving uncle who will be truly missed by all his nieces and nephews.



His funeral service will be private.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.