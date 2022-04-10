Ramsey, Dennis
March 26, 1957 - April 7, 2022
Mr. Dennis William Ramsey, 65, a resident of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Dennis was born March 26, 1957 in Martinsville, VA, a son of the late George William Ramsey and the late Jacqueline Barbour Ramsey. Dennis loved horses and all farm animals, enjoyed farming, liked rodeos, camping, fishing and being outside. He enjoyed talking to people and telling them about Jesus. Dennis was a special paw-paw who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Samaritan Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Kimberly Barber Ramsey, married December 19, 1981, of the home; sons, Seth W. Ramsey (Kelly) of Arcadia, Joshua L. Ramsey (Alisha) of Winston-Salem; daughter, Dana M. Myers (Clayton) of Lexington; grandchildren, Mackenzie Taylor, Hannah Ramsey, Benjamin Ramsey, Garrett Myers, Colton Myers, Trenton Myers; brother, Stephen Ramsey (Rhonda) of Stokesdale; sister, Sheryl Patton (Doug) of Greensboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at Samaritan Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dennis's memory may be made to Samaritan Baptist Church, 4800 Reid Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Ramsey family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
