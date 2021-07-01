Simpson, Dennis "Earl"
February 11, 1933 - June 29, 2021
Dennis "Earl" Simpson passed away on June 29, 2021. He was the husband of Polly Simpson. They shared 66 years of marriage together.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the funeral services. Earl will be laid to rest in Guilford Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service.
Born on February 11, 1933 in Gibsonville, NC, he was the son of Merton and Regina Simpson. He graduated from Bessemer High School and was drafted into the United States Army as a mortar gunner with the 164th Infantry, serving from 1952-1955, before enrolling in barber school. He owned a barber shop and barbered for 50 years. He loved and respected his customers.
He was a member of Good Shepard Church. He loved God, his family, friends and neighbors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Polly Simpson; his son, Steve Simpson (Denise); and his grandchildren, Olivia Jolly (Brad) and Justin Simpson; brother, Ervin Simpson (Peggy); sister-in-law, Pat Young; and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Simpson, Doris Jarrett, Ona Williams, Beulah Simpson, Joy Simpson; and brothers, Melvin Simpson and Vance Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406, or to Hospice Home of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.