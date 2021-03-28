Derothia Page Phillips
Danville — Derothia Page Phillips, 84, passed away early Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at Sovah Health – Danville.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, at Danville Memorial Gardens in Danville, VA.
Born July 25, 1936 in Draper, NC (now Eden), Derothia was the daughter of the late J. W. Page and Ethel Gammon Page. She was a retiree of E. I. DuPont in Martinsville, VA. Derothia attended Immanuel Friends Church in Eden, where she was very dedicated to the church music ministries.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Leon Phillips of the home; son, Jeff Phillips and wife, Elizabeth of Danville, VA; three grandchildren, Corey D. Phillips, Brooke Phillips McBride and Dillon G. Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Kenleigh Phillips, Caroline Phillips and Elizabeth McBride; and sister, Mary Lou Cook of Providence, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Wise.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251,
Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.