Palmer, Rev. Dewayne F.May 26, 1931 - December 15, 2021Rev. Dewayne F. Palmer, 90, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on December 15, 2021.Graveside services will be held at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at North Greensboro Church of God on Monday, December 27 at 6 p.m.Dewayne was born on May 26, 1931 in Guntown, MS to the late John Milton Palmer and Lillian Irene (Cook) Palmer. Dewayne married Mary Ruth Barr of Hickman, KY on November 26, 1948.Rev. Palmer was an ordained pastor (Church of God, Cleveland, TN). He pastored churches in California, Idaho, Arizona, Alabama, Illinois, and Mississippi. His greatest loves were God and his family. Dewayne also enjoyed traveling, reading, and talking to anyone and everyone.Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ruth (Barr) Palmer, a sister (Helen Palmer), and step-granddaughter (Sarah Costlow).Dewayne is survived by his children, Ronald Palmer (Judy) of Othello, WA, Gary Palmer and Sheila Siler (Ivan III) of Greensboro, NC and Cheryl Byram (John) of Dennis, MS; grandchildren, Jason Palmer, Jess Palmer, Erica Ivey, Ivan Siler IV, David Byram, Eli (Rachel) Siler, Mary Byram, EmmaRuth Siler, and Jacob Byram; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Micah, Gwen, Leo, Courtney, Aria, Aidan.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.