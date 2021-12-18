Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. DeWayne F. Palmer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Palmer, Rev. Dewayne F.

May 26, 1931 - December 15, 2021

Rev. Dewayne F. Palmer, 90, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on December 15, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at North Greensboro Church of God on Monday, December 27 at 6 p.m.

Dewayne was born on May 26, 1931 in Guntown, MS to the late John Milton Palmer and Lillian Irene (Cook) Palmer. Dewayne married Mary Ruth Barr of Hickman, KY on November 26, 1948.

Rev. Palmer was an ordained pastor (Church of God, Cleveland, TN). He pastored churches in California, Idaho, Arizona, Alabama, Illinois, and Mississippi. His greatest loves were God and his family. Dewayne also enjoyed traveling, reading, and talking to anyone and everyone.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ruth (Barr) Palmer, a sister (Helen Palmer), and step-granddaughter (Sarah Costlow).

Dewayne is survived by his children, Ronald Palmer (Judy) of Othello, WA, Gary Palmer and Sheila Siler (Ivan III) of Greensboro, NC and Cheryl Byram (John) of Dennis, MS; grandchildren, Jason Palmer, Jess Palmer, Erica Ivey, Ivan Siler IV, David Byram, Eli (Rachel) Siler, Mary Byram, EmmaRuth Siler, and Jacob Byram; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Micah, Gwen, Leo, Courtney, Aria, Aidan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Belmont City Cemetery
Belmont, MS
Dec
27
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
North Greensboro Church of God
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We love this gentle man.A wonderful pastor and friend!!
Odes and Jane Ledford
Other
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results