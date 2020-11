Dewitt McNair, Sr.



Greensboro — Dewitt McNair, Sr., 93, died Monday, November 23, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 29 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Proximity Mills Cemetery, 2009 Phillips Ave. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.