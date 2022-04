Diane Davis Draper



Reidsville — Diane Davis Draper, 62, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 14,2022, at Fairview Baptist Church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Draper family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.