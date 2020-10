Diane Hinshaw Quakenbush



Greensboro — Diane Hinshaw Quakenbush, 82, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3650 Bethany Church Rd., Franklinville. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.