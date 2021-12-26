Diane Huffman passed away in Burlington, Alamance County, North Carolina. She was originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Mom was married to Richard (Dick) Huffman (preceded her in death February 25, 2020) sharing 63 years together. She had a wonderful family – Melinda Waegerle (Ken – spouse, Deedy, Rebecca, and great-grandchild Charlotte); Judy Huffman, and one son Jeffrey and family.
Mom graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's degree and then later graduated from Wake Forest University with her Medical degree. She practiced family medicine while raising the family in Greensboro NC.
Throughout her life Mom shared with us her love of gardening, crafts, stitching, quilting, and was an avid sewer of many beautiful creations. She had a passion for learning and research including genealogy, the latest medical journals and even calculus!
She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmaw and great grandmaw. She is leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy, strong will and determination for life. We will all miss her as she parted this earth – extended family members include Bob Huffman, Carol Rexford and family, Maida VanPelt and family; Paul Evans and family.
She is preceded in death by both her parents and husband Dick.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
We miss Diane very much. She was special. May God hold each of you close.
Ed and Ruth Couch
Friend
January 26, 2022
My condolences to Diane's family. So sad to read this. I will miss our phone conversations where we discussed the Evans family genealogy and exchanged questions and ideas.
Ed Evans
Other
January 20, 2022
Although she retired a long while ago, we still remember the thoughtful, personal care Dr. Huffman provided us.
Jeff & Nancy Tudor
Work
January 4, 2022
Dear Melinda, Judy and Jeff, I'm writing to extend my sincere sympathy and to let you know I'm praying for you and your families. I last saw your mom the year we all met in Baltimore for Christmas. I think I was 8 years old at time. What a Christmas we had! I remember our Moms and Nan cooking up a storm and we were using creepy organ music to "haunt" the house! I am so sorry things didn't work out so that we could all get together again. Mom loved her big sister so much! It will be nice when they meet in heaven.
Amy J VanPelt
Family
January 3, 2022
Mom
It's not been a month, but I miss you every day. So many things to talk about, so many places we would get to one day. I know you and Dad are at peace. Love you both
Judy - daughter
Judy
Family
December 31, 2021
Robert Huffman
December 28, 2021
To the family of Dianne: My sympathy is with you at this time. My prayers are with you at this time. My name is Linda Dixon I got to meet Dianne as well as Dick at Twin Lakes. I work at Twin Lakes. We got to be good friends!!! She
was a sweet lady!!! I will always have her in my prayers!!!
Linda Dixon
Friend
December 27, 2021
What an involved woman who truly cared about not only her present family but also her past family connections.
Geneology was her middle name! Blessings to the entire family.
Louise Hope
Family
December 27, 2021
I knew Dianne first as a resident physician in Family Medicine Residency Program at Cone Health when I first joined the Internal Medicine Program faculty in l978. Dianne had started her adult life with family and work before entering Wake Forest Medical School. I may have been a bit advanced in years in medicine but Dianne was far advanced in understanding people and demonstrating thoughtfulness and compassion in caring for others who were ill. She taught me in a gentle and supportive way that was mutually beneficial. When interacting with her and her husband, Dick, over the ensuing years, I always found a wonderful and caring couple. I miss them both over this last year.
Tim Lane, MD