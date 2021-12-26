Huffman, Diane



December 26, 1936 - December 6, 2021



Diane Huffman passed away in Burlington, Alamance County, North Carolina. She was originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Mom was married to Richard (Dick) Huffman (preceded her in death February 25, 2020) sharing 63 years together. She had a wonderful family – Melinda Waegerle (Ken – spouse, Deedy, Rebecca, and great-grandchild Charlotte); Judy Huffman, and one son Jeffrey and family.



Mom graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's degree and then later graduated from Wake Forest University with her Medical degree. She practiced family medicine while raising the family in Greensboro NC.



Throughout her life Mom shared with us her love of gardening, crafts, stitching, quilting, and was an avid sewer of many beautiful creations. She had a passion for learning and research including genealogy, the latest medical journals and even calculus!



She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmaw and great grandmaw. She is leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy, strong will and determination for life. We will all miss her as she parted this earth – extended family members include Bob Huffman, Carol Rexford and family, Maida VanPelt and family; Paul Evans and family.



She is preceded in death by both her parents and husband Dick.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.