October 22, 1947 - April 8, 2022
Diane Philo Joyce passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Born in Winston Salem to Leonard and Madeline Philo October 22, 1947, Diane graduated from Reynolds High School where she was proud to be a Dancing Boot. She then attended Greensboro College where she met the love of her life, Barry and graduated with a Bachelors' Degree in Psychology.
During college, Barry and Diane spent many nights with friends dancing to beach music, often including last-minute trips to Myrtle Beach, where they won many shagging competitions. It was always a treat watching them own the floor once beach music started playing.
After their marriage, Diane & Barry moved to Chesapeake, VA where she served as a juvenile probation officer. They returned to Madison in 1974, building their home of 44 years in Deep Springs Country Club. They loved travelling, playing golf and entertaining, particularly with their "Couples Club" friends, with whom they formed an enduring bond over thirty years
Diane's love for Barry was unconditional, supporting his entrepreneurial endeavors and offering sage advice while juggling her personal interests and raising two children. Barry loved her equally and admired her fierce independent streak. Diane was also rock star Mom, shuttling Brian & Jennifer between practices, preparing them for college, and being there for them as they transitioned to adulthood. Some of her most treasured moments were spent with Barry and their kids taking trips, spending holidays together, going to dinner, or hanging at Emerald Isle (especially taking in the beauty and solace of The Pointe). She loved her family with all her heart.
When Diane pursued a hobby, she pursued it with passion. If she played bridge, she played to win. If she attended a Wake Forest football game, she made sure everyone knew she was there, rooting on the Deacs even in a lost cause. And if she erred on the golf course, she was her toughest critic. But she found joy in them all and loved sharing those experiences with her friends and family, smiling, laughing and simply being together. She was the epitome of a loyal and trusting friend and loved being the life of the party. Her smile and quick wit were contagious and engaging.
She didn't limit her friends to the two-legged variety. Diane found great companionship in her Maltepoo, Pepper, with whom she loved whipping around town with the top down in her VW Beetle.
Diane was a member of the Western Rockingham Service League for more than 30 years and a devout member of Madison United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She served on multiple non-profit boards, enabling her to be a part of helping many in the community.
Perhaps her proudest non-profit achievement was co-founding The Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund with Brian and Jennifer. She was a pillar of the Fund and The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center – making close personal connections with the friends they help and the programs they provide.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Leonard Edward and Madeline Pressley Philo Simes, her stepfather Kenneth Eugene Simes, her husband Barry, Brother Steven Philo and "sister" Molly. She is survived by her son Brian Louis Joyce (wife Irene) of Winston Salem, daughter Jennifer Merrell Joyce of Stokesdale, nephew Leonard Edward Philo (Jennifer) of Walla Walla Washington, sister-in-law Kaye Cook (Wayne) of Madison, sister-in-law Donna Somers of Greensboro, and her stepbrother Gary Simes (Carol) of Winston-Salem.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Acres for the care and support they provided to Diane over the past several years. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Mom's new best friends, her caregivers Divi Magallon and Yamel Martinez, whose love, patience and care gave Diane so much comfort.
The family will be receiving friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday April 14, at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Friday, April 15, at Madison United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Barry Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund: www.bljcancerfund.org
or The National Alzheimer's Association
(Western Carolina Chapter): www.alz.org
