Stone, Dianne Hodges Whitesell
January 6, 1951 - December 9, 2020
Dianne Hodges Whitesell Stone passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at sunset. She was surrounded by loved ones in her childhood home in Vinton, VA when she went home to be with the Lord.
A graveside service will be held for family on Friday, December 11, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held in the spring at Bonsack Baptist Church. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to Keystone Community Center.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel, Vinton, VA (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2020.