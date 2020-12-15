Menu
Dianne Hodges Whitesell Stone
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Stone, Dianne Hodges Whitesell

January 6, 1951 - December 9, 2020

Dianne Hodges Whitesell Stone passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at sunset. She was surrounded by loved ones in her childhood home in Vinton, VA when she went home to be with the Lord.

A graveside service will be held for family on Friday, December 11, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held in the spring at Bonsack Baptist Church. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to Keystone Community Center.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel, Vinton, VA (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2020.
Dianne was a caring medical professional and a joy to work with in Public Health Service . Thinking of the family in this time of loss.
Jerry chance
December 17, 2020
So sorry to learn of Dianne's passing. We were blessed to meet and know her, even though over a too short a time span. We know she is with our Lord and an angel for ever! Our love and prayers to you and all the family.
Billy and Martha pahl
December 13, 2020
George - we can't begin to express our sorrow for your loss of our precious Diane. She was such a loving and giving person with such love for the Lord and others. You are in our prayers during this most difficult time.
John and Bettie Hale
December 11, 2020
