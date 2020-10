Dickie Wayne Perdue



Greensboro — Dickie Wayne Perdue, 70, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 12, 2020.