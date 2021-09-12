Menu
Dillard Wayne Hale
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Dillard Wayne Hale

Eden — Dillard Wayne Hale, age 73, of Eden, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 14 in the Fair Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Overlook Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Rockingham County Veteran's Honor Guard. Visitation will be Monday, September 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home. Mr. Hale was born on March 12, 1948, in Draper, to the late James Frank Hale and Mary Elizabeth Cook Hale. Dillard was a former member of the U.S. Army and a Vietnam veteran. He was an avid history buff and loved learning about World War II, the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln. He loved nature, all animals and his family. He was formerly employed by Challenges Group Home as a counselor for high risk children and retired after fourteen years of service. He often said that if you cannot walk outside and see God, then something is wrong with you because God is everywhere.

Dillard is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hale of the home. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Brittany Hale (Josh), Joshua Hale, Wendy Nowakowski (Greg), Christopher Hale (Leslie). Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Sammy Wayne Hartman, Elijah Ryan Wayne Hale, Karen Hale, Kelsey Hale, Nicholas Nowakowski.

Mr. Hale is also survived by his sisters, Ruby Turner and Betty Wray.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sammy Nelson Hale and James Elwood Hale.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fair Funeral Home
