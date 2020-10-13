Hall, Dillard "Tex"



March 18, 1929 - October 8, 2020



Dillard "Tex" Hall, 91, of Eden, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Life Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church before the service and other times at the home on Washington Street.



Tex was born in Rockingham County on March 18, 1929, a son of William Hall and Bessie Chrisman Hall, both deceased. He was retired from Duke Energy at Belews Creek. He was a wonderful husband who loved his family. He was a good Christian man and was very active in his church.



He is survived by his wife, Tonya Dalton Hall of the home; his children, Lynn Smith and husband Barry of Stoneville, Alfred Hall and wife Hilda of Jacksonville, NC, Joe Hall of Reidsville; his grandchildren, Kevin, David, Tanya, Monica, Alice, Arthur, Josh and his 12 great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Chapel, 221 Martinsville Loop Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 13, 2020.