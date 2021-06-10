Smith, Dollie Gloria Moser
July 9, 1931 - May 31, 2021
After a short illness, Dollie Gloria Moser Smith passed away peacefully at Beacon Place in Greensboro on May 31, 2021 at the age of 89.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Rd., in Jamestown. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church from 11:00 am until service time. Dollie will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the visitation at the church.
Dollie was born at home in Baltimore, Maryland on July 9, 1931 to the late E.C. and Antoinette Moser. When her 5 year old sister Maria came into the bedroom, she said, "What's that baby doing in bed with my Mother?" That started the great sisterly bond and friendship that would last a lifetime between Dollie and Maria. At the age of 10, Dollie moved with her family to Greensboro, where her Father bought The Shady Rest Motel and Restaurant on High Point Road across from Guilford Memorial Park. Due to her education in Baltimore, she skipped a grade when she entered Jamestown Public School and then attended her junior and senior years at High Point High because they offered Chemistry and Latin. She was in the Beta Club, National Honor Society and President of the Latin Club. For two years she rode the Carolina Bus every day to and from school. In 1948 she entered Woman's College and lived in the New Guilford Dorm where she graduated with a teaching degree in English. Going to summer school and school every Saturday for two years, she would get her Master's Degree in English. She taught for over 30 years, beginning with AL Brown and JW Cannon in Kannapolis then Rankin Elementary School before teaching for 28 years at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. Because of her personality and humor, the students nicknamed her "Jolly Dollie." In 1950 Dollie met Herb Smith on a blind date set up by her roommate A new adventure began in her life when she married Herb in 1953 and had a baby girl, Gayle, in 1954. Due to Dollie's love of school, she loved to write. She was a prolific writer of poems and short stories which she continued throughout her life and her postcards were a great travelogues. She even wrote her own autobiography. Dollie and Herb loved to travel. During their active lives they had three travel trailers and three motor homes, visited almost all of the 50 states and Canada where they would sightsee and ride bicycles. They also took many cruises to Europe. When not traveling they bowled in the Blue Bell Bowling League and won many trophies. They also belonged to many dance clubs. Dollie's favorite dance was the waltz. For over 30 years Dollie was active in the Gateway Civitans Club. The last chapter in Dollie's life found her living independently at Heritage Greens where she thoroughly enjoyed her apartment and the Heritage Greens community. She was involved in many activities such at BINGO, the Walking Club and play writing. She enjoyed the music and travel programs, dining and socializing with friends and of course writing thank-you notes to the visiting entertainers and artists. Dollie stayed so busy that anyone who wanted to visit had to call and work around her schedule! She enjoyed her little slice of this world for over 4 years whether doing crossword puzzles and reading or just watching TV with a special friend. Dollie stated, "I had a great life. I went everywhere and did everything I ever wanted to do." What a blessing! She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert W. Smith; her father, Ernest Coel Moser; her mother, Antoinette Marie Shimek, a sister, Maria Moser Burney of Deerfield Beach, FL.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Gayle and son-in-law, Jeff Smith of Summerfield; sister, Judith Ann Nicely of Virginia; niece, Linda Johnson and husband Joe of Vero Beach, FL; nephew, Wayne Burney and wife Robby of Atlanta, Ga; niece, Jan Natoli of Boca Raton, Fl.; and her much loved grand dogs, Winston and Salem.
Donations can be sent to Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.