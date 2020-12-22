Donald John MacCloskey, 88, passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 15. He is survived by his beloved sister, MaryAnn, four nieces and their spouses, ten grand-nieces and nephews, one great-nephew and many wonderful friends.
Born and raised in Cliffside Park, N.J., Donald graduated from Fordham University before enlisting in the US Army for 22 years, where he rose to rank of sgt. major. He was honored with many meritorious awards, including the Bronze Star from his tour in Vietnam.
Donald loved his family and devoted years of care to his Aunt Kay, with great devotion to his sister, Mary Ann. His deep faith in God led him to serve as porter at Our Lady of Grace Church and dedication to Eucharistic adoration for many years. He was a dedicated man to prayer and his Catholic faith, generous to all, and greatly loved by many. He will be deeply missed.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
Donald was a great friend to my entire family for decades. He was very thoughtful and caring while providing a great inspiration due to his steadfast religious devotion. He loved us and we loved him, which is among life's greatest accomplishments. He will forever be a part of our family.
-Alex
Alex Showers
December 23, 2020
Knowing Donald was a blessing from God! My family loved him greatly. Donald was always there to listen and encourage and give wisdom to the challenges in life! I hope that he is our guardian angel! His faith and love for God were a strength for our family.