Matney, Donald
October 20, 1929 - December 15, 2021
DONALD LEE MATNEY (92) passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home. He was born October 20, 1929 in Greensboro, NC to Bronson Sr. and Mary Jessie Rogers Matney. He was a North Carolina radio broadcaster for 55 years. He was a charter member of Unity Moravian Church, where he taught Sunday school in the Covenant Class and sang in the Choir. Don was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. After retiring, he shared his love of music at local retirement and assisted-living communities with sing-alongs, and also played the piano in the High Point Regional Hospital lobby for over 17 years, where he was the first recipient of the Hilda Fountain Award of Excellence. Don enjoyed performing in Little Theatre work and also authored his autobiography "MIRACLES—MY LIFE (I Once Was Blind, But Now I Can See, Almost)" as a testimony of his Christian faith.
Don attended the North Carolina School for the Blind (now The Governor Morehead School) in Raleigh, NC through his freshman year. While there, he was taught piano, voice and violin… all the while honing his skills with a tin can and a broomstick pretending to be a radio broadcaster. Seven operations at Duke Hospital provided him enough limited vision to attend public school. He graduated from Waynesville High School, Waynesville, NC.
For the first 22 years of his career, Don worked at many secular radio stations around the state in various positions. He was on the front-line when Rock 'N Roll hit the air waves, and he pioneered the first commercial Christian radio station (WGPL… Witnessing God's Precious Love) in Winston-Salem, NC. He remained in Christian radio for the next 33 years, until his retirement from 94.1 (WWGL…We Witness God's Love), Lexington, NC.
In addition to being on the air in the late 1970s, he jumped at the opportunity to work for the NC News Network as a reporter. During his seven years there, Don was privileged to interview Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George Bush… also Dean Smith, Jimmy Valvano, Bobby Cremins and Mike Krzyzewski.
Don was an eternal optimist and a die-hard fan of both the NC State Sports programs and the Atlanta Braves. He knew every restaurant from the coast to the mountains that served a good hotdog and was most comfortable at the piano and living his boyhood dream behind a radio mic.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Minick Matney, and his brothers, Bronson Jr. and Roger Matney.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Carol Keith Matney, and nine step-children: Brian Keith (Connie) of Greensboro, NC; Craig Keith of Charlotte, NC; Robyn Keith (Samantha) of Nebo, NC; Jeff Minick of Front Royal, VA; Penelope Burr (Bob) of Jacksonville, FL; Doug Minick (Rosanne) of Raleigh, NC; Becky Polonsky (Tom) of Fletcher, NC; Jenny Riddle (Arnny) of Mocksville, NC; and Chris Minick (Robin) of Waynesville, NC; 20 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank his loving caregivers: Tina Brown, Penelope and Bob Burr, Connie Keith, Robyn Keith, and Samantha Keith… and special support friends: Joyce Carden and Becky Surratt. In addition, the family would like to express their deep appreciation to Amedisys Hospice of Burlington, especially Karen, Serena, and David, for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, NC 27023.
.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Moravian Church, Lewisville, at a later date.
