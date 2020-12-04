This has saddened me to the core.

I first met don in 1969 as a 9 year old boy . His store was like Disney land to me . Guitar heaven. I worked there during the summers in high school. Don was a friend. Spent many hours talking with him thru the years. He could do anything. With his two hands . And wasn’t afraid to do it.

He was a pioneer in the musical instrument sales . He sold many of the great musicians in the surrounding area their first instruments. Hence The Godfather of music. But more than that he was my friend. RIP Don sorry I never got to say goodbye!

Thanks for all you done for me !



Timmy overman Friend December 3, 2020