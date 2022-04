Donald Alfert Thomas



Stoneville — Donald Alfert Thomas, 82, died Monday, March 22, 2021. An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at Floyd Baptist Church Cemetery; visitation precedes service from 10 to 11 a.m. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.