Wood, Donald Avery



June 27, 1946 - December 9, 2021



Donald Avery Wood, 75, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Mountainview Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. Donald is survived by his daughters, Ginny Eubanks of Greensboro, NC; Tricia Lynch (Danny) of Cary, NC; granddaughters Elizabeth Eubanks, Hannah and Hailey Lynch; his brothers, Therron "Benny" Wood, Jr. (Debra) of Greensboro, NC and Robert Wood of Pleasant Garden, NC; sisters, Gale Flowers (Eddie Paul) of Rutland, VT; and Kim Webb (Charlie) of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews, and extended family and dear friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Sadie Mae (Guy) Wood, and Therron Benjamin Wood, Sr., and sister, Janice Elaine Wood. Donald graduated in 1968 from Walter Hines Page High School in Greensboro, NC; joined the Air Force where he served for four years. After an honorable discharge, he attended school in Durham, NC to become a dental technician. Donald was a member of the Calvary Chapel Boulder City.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 30, 2021.