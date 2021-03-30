D Will, my big brother, my mentor, my best friend. You will be missed dearly. I still don’t even know how to feel to this day without you. I still check my phone waiting for the long hour upon hour phone calls that we’d have and laugh and advice you’d give me. It’s hard without you. I don’t know what to do or where to go. But, I do know that I want to make you proud of me with what we already had started. We talked day in and day out literally ALL day long. We had goals, dreams and aspirations that we were supposed to complete together. But, you opened the door and lighted the path for me and told me that when you decided to hang it all up you wanted me to take over where you left off at. That’s exactly what I plan on doing. Everything I do is all for you. We know the plans and soon the world will see what we had in store for today’s youth. You had me and now I’ve got you. You treated me like family on a different level from day 1. I love you and miss you big bro. Mrs. Trice, Jasean, Jace, and Jordyn, I’m sorry for your loss, I love you all and thank you for welcoming me in with open arms and accepting me just as D Will did.

Noah Adams Family March 31, 2021