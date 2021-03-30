Greensboro — Donell Williams, Jr., 40, died Monday, March 15, 2021. A homegoing celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 31 in Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Road at 12 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
22 Entries
I am so heartbroken to just be hearing of your transition. Thank you for embracing Quinn the short time she played for the team.thank you for checking in on her while she was dealing with her health issues. You will truly be missed. We send prayers of comfort and condolences to your wife, children and family. Words can not express the pain we feel right now. You will forever be in our hearts. Quinn and Family
Nicole Baez
May 5, 2021
I am so sad to just be hearing about your passing. D was the first person I coached with, we were both still pretty young at that time but had the same passion and desire to coach and guide the young kids in the Fayetteville and Cameron area. We share so many memories together on and off the court. I miss you and love you bro! KJ
Kevin Jones
Friend
May 5, 2021
Rhonda Love
Friend
April 2, 2021
The celebration of life yesterday was so beautiful. We are thinking of Trice and your boys so much and are so sorry for your loss. We have so many great memories of our years with Dwill and all of you that we will cherish forever. Sending love from the Alderson family.
Leslie Alderson
Friend
April 1, 2021
My friend, my brother, You will be missed. Donell’s light will continue to shine as his spirit is transcending.
Sending love and comfort to the family, especially the children.
With Love- Kacy (and Fam) + Uncle Jimmy and Auntie Belinda.
Kacy Hatcher Robinson
Friend
April 1, 2021
Love you nephew
Angel Page
Family
April 1, 2021
Donell will be missed by many more than his players. We're thinking of the family with deepest sympathies. It was a beautiful service. He would be so proud.
Elizabeth King
Friend
March 31, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Peace and blessings
Judy Barksdale
Friend
March 31, 2021
D Will, my big brother, my mentor, my best friend. You will be missed dearly. I still don’t even know how to feel to this day without you. I still check my phone waiting for the long hour upon hour phone calls that we’d have and laugh and advice you’d give me. It’s hard without you. I don’t know what to do or where to go. But, I do know that I want to make you proud of me with what we already had started. We talked day in and day out literally ALL day long. We had goals, dreams and aspirations that we were supposed to complete together. But, you opened the door and lighted the path for me and told me that when you decided to hang it all up you wanted me to take over where you left off at. That’s exactly what I plan on doing. Everything I do is all for you. We know the plans and soon the world will see what we had in store for today’s youth. You had me and now I’ve got you. You treated me like family on a different level from day 1. I love you and miss you big bro. Mrs. Trice, Jasean, Jace, and Jordyn, I’m sorry for your loss, I love you all and thank you for welcoming me in with open arms and accepting me just as D Will did.
Noah Adams
Family
March 31, 2021
Sorry to hear of Dwill passing you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Roberson Family
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about D’s passing we all loved him. Praying for your peace and comfort.
Jim, Amanda, Jack and Luke Ratliff
March 29, 2021
Extending deep and heartfelt sympathy to his Family.
The Houser Family’s Parents
Robert & Angela Martin
Acquaintance
March 28, 2021
LA, Continue To Sleep In Peace Brother! We Love Every Minute You Were With Us In Body! Take Your Rest - Job Well Done!!!!
Reddick Mack II
Friend
March 26, 2021
Love , Craig and the Family
March 25, 2021
Donell you will be truly missed! How you made every kid feel like a million dollars and always had time for everyone. Always that million dollar smile - Trice, Jaeshon, Jace and Jordyn you are never never alone. Be strong with each other - lean on each other there are so many people that will carry you. Trust in the Lord he will give you comfort - prayers
Sandy Doss
Friend
March 21, 2021
Me and Khaleb send our deepest condolences! Kernodle Cougars for life!
Keeno Whitfield
Friend
March 20, 2021
RIP Donnell LA Williams gonna really miss big brother I love u always gonna cherish our friendship but i know u are at peace now.
Larry Darnell Burney jr
Friend
March 20, 2021
This was sad news to hear. I’ve known Donell since the first day he came too FSU. He was a great person I love him like a brother. It’s not easy losing someone. Sending hugs too help comfort you all during this time. I’m going continue too pray even after. I will remember the good times we shared.
Nina Simpson
Friend
March 20, 2021
Dwill. Wow, it still feels like a dream. I was with you the day before you passed. You left the biggest impact on me and so many other people. You will be deeply missed. I’m going to miss your long speeches and your jokes. Everything you taught me is going to stick with me for the rest of my life. I’m forever grateful that i was able to play for you. I miss and love you deeply Dwill.
Savannah Coronado
March 19, 2021
Donnell was a Man that always made you feel better after you saw him. A coach who cared about kids more off the court than on. His laughter and fun sense of being matched by his heart and special ability to connect. A brother and friend to me and many. We worked together, he coached my daughter and son who both enjoyed him immensely. I will miss our honest conversation. Love You Rest Easy
Blaze Thompson
Friend
March 17, 2021
Great man and loved basketball. I helped him some when he coached at Cornerstone Charter Academy for middle school boys basketball. Always remember his laughter and smile as these days goes by. I was blessed to have known D-Will.
Tony Apple
Friend
March 17, 2021
I really hate to hear this! I met Donell or as we called him "L.A" about 12 years ago, he was playing on my basketball team. The last time we talked we both were coaching AAU ball and ran into each other in Durham. You will be missed.