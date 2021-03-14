Long, Donna H.
Mrs. Donna H. Long, 66, of Greensboro, NC passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Greensboro, NC with internment later in the Spring at Eastview Cemetery in Newton, NC.
She was born November 18, 1954 in Aiken, SC. She graduated from the University of South Carolina. She began her math teaching career in Gilbert, SC. She later taught at Newton Conover High in Newton, NC. She retired from teaching from Northwest High in Greensboro, NC.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law: Everett C. Long of Newton, NC; nephew: Ryan Cain of Stamford, CT; father: Billy Martin Hunt of Greensboro, NC; mother-in-law: Irma C. Long of Newton, NC.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert L. Long, of Greensboro, NC.; mother: Elizabeth L. Hunt of Greensboro, NC; sister: Debra (Walter) Cain of Donalds, SC; sister: Diane Hunt of West Columbia, SC; brother: Alan (Kimberly) Hunt of Greensboro, NC; brother-in-law: Dr. William (Kay) Long of Newton, NC; niece: Dr. Kate Long of Charlotte, NC; nephew: Brock (Mandy) Long of Hickory, NC (children: Jonah and Isaac) ; nephew: Jon (Liz) Cain of Canton, GA (children: Ryan, Adam, Lily); nephew: Andrew (Zoe) Hunt of Cary, NC ; niece: Alison Hunt of Cary, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org
), Heifer Project (www.heifer.org
), or Lutheran Women's Missionary League at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S Tremont Dr, Greensboro, NC 27403.
Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.