Donna Sue Murphy
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
Murphy, Donna Sue

September 27, 1956 - June 21, 2021

Donna Sue Murphy, 64, of Eden, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home before the service.

Donna was born in Leaksville on September 27, 1956, a daughter of Martha Clark Stone and the late Harry Lee Murphy. She was a florist and loved to fish and spend time with her family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Marvin Stone; her sister, Brenda Kay Culp; and her stepbrother, Kenneth Stone.

Donna is survived by her mother Martha Clark Stone of Eden; her step-siblings, Sharon Bolden, Jeff Stone and Ronnie Stone, all of Virginia; her nieces, Andrea Hazelwood and Laura Sawyer; her great-niece, Raven Hazelwood; her great-nephew, Jonah Hazelwood; and her great-great-nephew, Maverick Boulding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
7671 NC 770, Eden, NC
Jun
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Overlook Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Donna was one of a kind, truly an authentic person. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Cody Drake
June 23, 2021
