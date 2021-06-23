Murphy, Donna Sue
September 27, 1956 - June 21, 2021
Donna Sue Murphy, 64, of Eden, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home before the service.
Donna was born in Leaksville on September 27, 1956, a daughter of Martha Clark Stone and the late Harry Lee Murphy. She was a florist and loved to fish and spend time with her family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Marvin Stone; her sister, Brenda Kay Culp; and her stepbrother, Kenneth Stone.
Donna is survived by her mother Martha Clark Stone of Eden; her step-siblings, Sharon Bolden, Jeff Stone and Ronnie Stone, all of Virginia; her nieces, Andrea Hazelwood and Laura Sawyer; her great-niece, Raven Hazelwood; her great-nephew, Jonah Hazelwood; and her great-great-nephew, Maverick Boulding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.