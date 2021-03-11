Terrell, Donnell "Don" Lewis
Donnell "Don" Lewis Terrell, age 88, of Greensboro, passed away on March 8, 2021 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Don Terrell was born September 4, 1932 in Guilford County to the late Percy and Mozelle Terrell. He proudly served his country during the Korean conflict in the U.S. Army. Mr. Terrell was a faithful member of Lawndale Baptist Church and he retired from Murry Distributing. Most of all, Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Anderson Terrell, son John Russell "Rusty" Terrell (Jennifer), stepdaughter Denise Boyd (Kenny), and grandson Alex Terrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church at 3505 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408.
Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 11, 2021.