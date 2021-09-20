Cox, Donnie Ray



July 28, 1956 - September 17, 2021



Donnie Ray Cox, 65, left his earthly home Friday, September 17, 2021, at Kernersville Medical Center.



A graveside service will be held at 3 pm Monday September 20, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the N.C. National.



Donnie Cox was born on July 28, 1956, in Rockingham County. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was retired from Wieland Copper after 40 years of dedicated service. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Frankie Lee Cox.



Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sandra Justice Cox; daughter, Misty Lunsford (Patrick); mother, Leona Cox: sisters, Monee Knight (Van), Renea Goins (Jeff), Rhonda Hopper (Pete), and Sondra Cox: grandchildren, Sophie Lunsford and Jaxon Lunsford, numerous nephews and nieces.



The family will receive friends at the daughter's house, 1904 Oak Forest Court,



Madison, NC.



Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.



Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.



127 Ellisboro Rd, Madison, NC 27025



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2021.