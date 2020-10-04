Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Ann Stanley Allen
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Allen, Doris Ann Stanley

December 6, 1939 - September 30, 2020

Doris Ann Stanley Allen, wife, mom, grandmom, and gardener extraordinaire, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Doris was born on December 6, 1939, in Four Oaks, North Carolina to Augustus and Mazana Stanley. She was a mischievous child, spunky adolescent, and spry woman who kept her family on their toes. Doris married the love of her life, Victor Benton Allen, on August 31, 1957. Together they built a life filled with love and happiness.

Doris was a compassionate person known to take in stray or injured animals; at one point Doris had 10 cats and several dogs in her care. She also enjoyed spending time in the garden and was proud to have won the neighborhood "Best Yard" award. When not in the flowers, she was sitting on her porch in the company of her family and pets. An avid dissectologist, Doris relished quiet moments with a cup of coffee in her hand, a new jigsaw puzzle on the table, and her dog, Victoria, sitting next to her, and her cat, "Cat," in her lap.

While she joins the love of her life, she will be sorely missed by her kids: Debbie, Sidney, Steve and Janice; and her grandkids: Adam, Keri, Aubrey, Duncan, Colby, Kate, and Cassie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Humane Society or to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409.

A private graveside service will be held for Doris.

Online condolences for the Allen family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com

Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point

1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sechrest Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.