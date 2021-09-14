Carlton, Doris
Doris Rubye Carlton passed away on September 10, 2021 and is now in heaven with our Lord. She was born on February 18, 1934 in Charleston, SC.
Doris met Douglas Carlton while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They were married on January 17, 1953. Doris, Douglas and their two children lived in various locations in the U.S. during his 20 years in the Navy. After his retirement from the Navy in 1969, they moved to Oak Ridge, NC. They were members of the Sedgefield Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. In 2008, they moved to Swansboro, NC, where they were members of the First Baptist Church of Swansboro.
Doris was an outstanding cook and enjoyed making great meals for family and friends. She loved animals, especially her German shepherds and Siamese cats. She also liked to listen to country music and grew beautiful flowers in her yard.
Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers R.L. Strickland and Howard Edward Strickland, and two sisters, Ernestine Tuttle and Barbara Couch. She is survived by her sister Betty Keller of North Charleston, SC, and her cousin Louise Rodgers; her son, Barry Carlton and his wife, Kathy, of Lansing, KS; her daughter, Sharon Cranford of Swansboro, NC; three grandchildren, Kelly Carlton, John Carlton, and Andrew Cranford; and two great-grandchildren, Ally Carlton and Waylon Cranford.
Cryptside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Guilford Memorial Park Sedgefield Memorial Mausoleum, conducted by the Reverend Dr. Andy Royals.
The family requests that memorials be made in Doris's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolence can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 14, 2021.