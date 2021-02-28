Hazlewood, Doris J.February 20, 1930 - February 25, 2021Doris J. Hazlewood, age 91, of Greensboro NC passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service at 12:00 PM. A private family burial will be held at Swain Memorial Park in Bryson City, NC.Doris was born in Bryson City, graduated from Swain County High School, Berea College and the Medical College of Virginia majoring in Physical Therapy. She came to Greensboro in 1954 to work in the Central Convalescent (Polio) Hospital, she continued her career at Moses Cone Hospital and Greensboro Hospital. She was a preschool teacher at Lawndale Baptist Church for many years. Her passions were gardening, traveling, helping others and spending time with her granddaughter.She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude T. and Eula Morgan Parrish, brother Wayne (Ellen) Parrish, and sisters Nell (Carr) Rickman and Helen (Carroll) Southards. She is survived by her husband Jack R. Hazlewood, daughters Beth H. Salmon and husband (Charles) and Cheryl (Lynn) H. Cooper and husband (David), granddaughter Kinley E. Cooper and brother & sister in law Claude (Pete) and Lou Parrish, Louise Murray and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church children's ministries. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street chapel is serving the Hazelwood family.