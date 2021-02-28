Menu
Doris J. Hazlewood
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Hazlewood, Doris J.

February 20, 1930 - February 25, 2021

Doris J. Hazlewood, age 91, of Greensboro NC passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service at 12:00 PM. A private family burial will be held at Swain Memorial Park in Bryson City, NC.

Doris was born in Bryson City, graduated from Swain County High School, Berea College and the Medical College of Virginia majoring in Physical Therapy. She came to Greensboro in 1954 to work in the Central Convalescent (Polio) Hospital, she continued her career at Moses Cone Hospital and Greensboro Hospital. She was a preschool teacher at Lawndale Baptist Church for many years. Her passions were gardening, traveling, helping others and spending time with her granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude T. and Eula Morgan Parrish, brother Wayne (Ellen) Parrish, and sisters Nell (Carr) Rickman and Helen (Carroll) Southards. She is survived by her husband Jack R. Hazlewood, daughters Beth H. Salmon and husband (Charles) and Cheryl (Lynn) H. Cooper and husband (David), granddaughter Kinley E. Cooper and brother & sister in law Claude (Pete) and Lou Parrish, Louise Murray and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church children's ministries. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street chapel is serving the Hazelwood family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Lawndale Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC
Mar
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lawndale Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so saddened by the news of Mrs. Doris' passing. I have so many memories from my childhood. Always enjoyed talking with her. Your family is in our prayers.
Tina Sims
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, If there is anything I can do, let me know. May God bless you and your family.
Terry H Sheppard
March 2, 2021
Beth, Lynn and Jack, my condolences. Doris was a special person, neighbor and friend. So many good memories of her. She was always smiling (except maybe when she thought the band got a bad deal from the judges) and was always ready to help wherever needed whether it was selling fundraiser items, sewing uniforms or watching children. A well lived life. May God be with and bless all of you.
Derek Knight
March 2, 2021
Jack, Beth, Lynn, and Family,
We are very sorry for your loss. Doris was a strong Christian and good friend. For 40 years, Doris showed Jesus to Lawndale Children. They loved to listen to her. They loved to be close to her, and they loved to laugh with her as she taught them about our Savior. She connected with the children because Doris genuinely cared for them, and they knew it. She was a wonderful person. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with her each Sunday during that season of life. We look forward to seeing her again. 1 Thess. 4:13-18.

Hazel, Geoffrey, Cher, Abigail, Joseph Younger
Hazel Younger
Friend
March 1, 2021
Aunt Doris was always full of laughs, smiles and energy. I think of her and remember her jokes, her fun spirit and her stained glass Christmas cookies.
Julie Parish Benton
February 28, 2021
Beth, Lynn, Jack, and family - You have my deepest condolences. I pray that you will feel God's peace, comfort, and strength during this time, and in the days and weeks ahead. I have fond memories of Doris, and I know she will be deeply missed.
Melanie Allen
Friend
February 28, 2021
Beth and Lynn, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom and Dad were the best neighbors! I have such fond memories of your Mom working in her garden endlessly and my Mom sending me down there for an egg or sugar and Doris always obliged. Praying for your family.
Alyce Berry Wimbish
February 28, 2021
