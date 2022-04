Doris Bernice Akerholm Hoover



Jamestown — Doris Bernice Akerholm Hoover, 97, died Thursday, April 7, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel has the honor of assisting the Hoover family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.