Greensboro — Doris Young Kendall, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Funeral will be conducted Monday December 20, 2021,Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 Pm with Services starting at 1:00 PM at Evangel Fellowship Church of God 2207 E Cone Blvd, Greensboro NC 27405.
Dear Kendall Family,
So very sorry to learn of the passing of your precious Mother Doris. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. It is our sincere prayer that God's merciful grace and your precious sweet memories will bring you all comforting peace throughout your days ahead.
~Loving Prayers, Perry & Patricia
Perry & Patricia Troxler Moore
Family
December 20, 2021
Christie,
I am are truly sorry for your loss of your dear grandmother Doris. I pray that the memories you all have of her will bring comfort to you and the Kendall family during this difficult season. Although I never met her I'm sure she was and always will be a truly loving and amazing person inside and out. Just from knowing you and your spirit it's obvious that she had such a joyful spirit that touched everyone who knew her. Please accept our deepest sympathies and know that I'm praying with and for you and your family during this time. Much love to you and your family.
Glenice and Erica
Glenice Reid
December 20, 2021
We were so blessed to have you for a mother-in-law and grandmother. You will always be exemplary as the virtuous woman whom nobody can say a negative word about. We praise God for your enduring faith and Holy Spirit filled praise and worship of our heavenly father through our blessed Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Love will always be the only emotion we can associate with you a woman who no one can say a negative word about.
Lovingly yours ,
Dianne Lefonzo II, and Danida Joi Kendall
Dianne Watson Kendall
December 20, 2021
What a wonderful blessing to have had Mother Doris Kendall in my life for so many years. What a blessing for the family to know a virtuous woman of whom nobody can say a negative word about. What a blessing for me to have witnessed supernatural Holy Spirit experiences, being around her from an early age that informs my faith up till now and for eternity. This blessed assurance makes me know that I will see her again. I love you mother Doris and you'll inspire me always.
Dianne Watson Kendall
Family
December 20, 2021
We were fortunate to have Doris take care of us decades ago and she taught us so very much that has stayed with us over the years. Our sympathies to her family.
Beth Walker and the Walker sisters
December 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.