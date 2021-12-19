Christie, I am are truly sorry for your loss of your dear grandmother Doris. I pray that the memories you all have of her will bring comfort to you and the Kendall family during this difficult season. Although I never met her I'm sure she was and always will be a truly loving and amazing person inside and out. Just from knowing you and your spirit it's obvious that she had such a joyful spirit that touched everyone who knew her. Please accept our deepest sympathies and know that I'm praying with and for you and your family during this time. Much love to you and your family. Glenice and Erica

Glenice Reid December 20, 2021